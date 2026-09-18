“Sacrifice for Iran” (Janfada-e-Iran) parade in Tehran

The “Sacrifice for Iran” (Janfada-e-Iran) parade with the participation of 313,000 people, commenced early on Friday morning. The parade is a show of support by the people who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the Islamic Establishment in Iran in the face of US and Zionist regime's aggression.

Sasan Zare, spokesperson for the "Janfada-e-Iran" campaign's Headquarters, has said that 31 million people have joined the campaign stating: "The registration of 31 million individuals in the Jan-Fada campaign clearly demonstrated that the people are the main pillar of national security."

Highlighting that "declaring readiness to form a 30-million-man army is unprecedented in history," Zare emphasized that this massive public turnout has resonated significantly both domestically and internationally.

During the parade in Tehran, missiles unit have displayed some of Iran's missile capablities.

Addressing the event in Tehran, the head of the Basij forces said that the great parade shows that the Iranian nation is prepared well to defend itself and its national migt.

A Basiji cleric participating in the parade tells Mehr that he will not take off his uniform until the revenge for the blood of martyred leader is not taken.

President Masoud Pezeshkian one of the many officials in Iran that attended the parade on Friday morning. Addressing the event, the president stressed that Iran belonges to all Iranians regardless of their diversity in religion, race, language etc. He urged the nation to preserve their unity amid the aggression.

Motorcyclists take to Tehran’s streets in a powerful display at the “Sacrifice for Iran” parade.

Iranian military units march in the “Sacrifice for Iran” parade, showcasing their preparedness to confront any foreign aggression.

The Jewish Rabbi took part in the parade.

A Yemeni delegation wearing their traditional clothes participated in th parade:

Iranian women and some newly engaged couples joined the “Sacrifice for Iran” parade in Tehran.

MNA/6950429