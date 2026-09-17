IRGC destroys US MQ-9 drone near Qeshm Island

Iran's air defense forces shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island on Thursday morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The statement said the advanced drone, which was belonging to the "terrorist" US military, was detected at 10:12 a.m. while violating Iranian airspace in the general area of Qeshm Island. It was destroyed by fire from the IRGC's new aerospace air defense systems.

The interception and destruction of the aircraft was carried out within the country's integrated air defense network, relying on domestically produced radar and missile systems.

MNA