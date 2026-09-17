US likely committed war crimes in Iran

Human rights experts commissioned by the UN have said that they have found “reasonable grounds” to believe the United States was behind two military strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran in February and that the attacks constituted war ⁠crimes.

The attacks included the February 28 strike on an elementary school in the southern city of Minab.

The UN-backed panel identified the attacks as a Tomahawk missile strike on a “clearly identifiable” school, and a separate air strike in which precision strike missiles scattered tungsten pellets over a “clearly identifiable sports complex and residential area” in the southern city of Lamerd.

“Following the United States and Israeli attacks on 28 February, the mission found reasonable grounds to believe the United States committed the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in the loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects,” the fact-finding mission said in a statement.

MNA