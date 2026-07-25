Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to be put into operation soon

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh made the remarksi in a ceremony to commorate the memory of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

"The Chabahar-Zahedan railway project has reached its final stages after many years. This railway, which is considered one of the projects under completion in the last decade, will soon be put into operation," the minister said.

She added that the late martyred Leader stressed the project completion in the earliest possible time, appreciating President Masoud Pezeshkian's adminstration for focusing on the project completion.

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