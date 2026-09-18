Russia, China veto US resolution about Iran sanctions

The meeting was held under France’s rotating presidency of the Security Council. The draft resolution received 11 votes in favor among the council’s 15 members, but failed to pass after Russia and China voted against it, while Pakistan and Somalia abstained.

China’s representative to the Security Council, Fu Cong, opposed the draft and called for “responsible action” by the council on issues related to Iran’s nuclear program. He also described US attacks on Iran as the “root of the current crisis” and said sanctions would contribute to escalating tensions.

Fu also referred to the expiration of Resolution 2231 on October 18, 2025, stressing that the Security Council’s consideration of Iran’s nuclear issue had come to an end. Beijing also opposed turning the Security Council into a platform for advancing unilateral objectives and called on all parties to play a constructive role in preserving the credibility of multilateralism and creating conditions for a political resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Russia’s representative to the Security Council, Vasily Nebenzia, also described the 1737 Committee as “illegitimate,” stressing that the snapback mechanism had not been activated and that previous UN Security Council resolutions against Iran had not been reinstated.

Referring to the expiration of Resolution 2231 on October 18, 2025, Nebenzia reiterated Moscow’s position that the resolution had expired and was no longer on the council’s agenda. He said the meeting on the issue lacked legal and procedural grounds and rejected attempts to establish legitimacy by invoking the snapback mechanism.

Nebenzia also said Russia voted against extending the mandate of the panel of experts because it considers the 1737 Committee illegitimate. According to him, neither the snapback mechanism nor the reinstatement of the old resolutions 1737 and 1929 against Iran had taken place.

The Russian envoy added that Moscow had warned the sponsors of the draft resolution ahead of the vote about the consequences of such a move, but said the United States had chosen a path of political confrontation by insisting on extending the panel’s mandate. He described the move as part of what he called the Western countries’ “escalatory steps” over Iran’s nuclear issue.

Pakistan’s representative, who abstained from the vote, stressed the importance of diplomatic tools and the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in addressing Iran’s compliance.

The UN Security Council’s 1737 Committee was established in 2006, before the implementation of the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, following the adoption of Resolution 1737 against Iran. The committee was tasked with responsibilities related to implementing sanctions and restrictions imposed on Iran.

Following efforts by three European countries to activate the snapback mechanism, Russia and China repeatedly stressed, citing Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA, that they would oppose the restoration of the mechanism and the 1737 Committee. The two countries used their veto power on Thursday to block the US-drafted resolution.

MNA