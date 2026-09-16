Iran plans to launch three satellites by year-end

The Iranian Communications and Information Technology Minister Sattar Hashemi also said on Wednesday that the development of the space industry was one of the government’s key priorities, highlighting the simultaneous launch of three Iranian satellites in cooperation with Russia as a major achievement.

He said the three satellites — Paya, Zafar and Kowsar — were developed with the participation of different sectors, including the government, universities and the private sector.

Hashemi also said Iran was advancing several launch infrastructure projects, although some facilities had been damaged during the recent war.

He said the first phase of the Chabahar Space Center had reached 98% completion, up from around 40%, and would provide a strategic location for placing communications and remote-sensing satellites into orbit.

The minister also announced plans to place the Nahid-2 satellite into orbit. He said the satellite was developed for the first time in the Ku band, with a woman executive playing a leading role in its development, and would be used for telecommunications purposes.

Hashemi said the Shahid Soleimani constellation consists of 24 satellites — 18 primary satellites and six reserves. Iran plans to place three of them into orbit simultaneously this year, with launches of the remaining satellites planned for subsequent years.

MNA