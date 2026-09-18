  1. Sports
Sep 18, 2026, 1:45 PM

Iran basketball lose to S. Korea in 2026 Asian games in Japan

Iran basketball lose to S. Korea in 2026 Asian games in Japan

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Iran failed to qualify for the final match of the 2026 Asian Games, losing to South Korea 77-51 on Friday.

In the match held at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Mohammad Jamshidi of Iran scored 12 points, while South Korean player Lee Hyun-jung soared with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Korean side ended 12-year final drought, by beating the Iranian team.

South Korea’s advancement to the Asian Games final marks the first time since the 2014 Incheon Games, where they won gold.

Their opponents in the final will be the winner between China and Japan. Iran will play a thir-play match against the winners of the hosts and the Chinese on Sunday.

MNA

News ID 247851

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