“Operation Economic Outcast” amounts to state terrorism

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned a new wave of US sanctions unveiled on Monday under the title “Operation Economic Outcast,” which came after Washington failed to reach its war objectives against Iran, a report of the foreign ministry's statement by the Press TV said.

The ministry said Washington was abusing the dollar as a tool to intimidate other countries into following its interventionist policies toward Iran. It said such pressure violated the national sovereignty and right to self-determination of all UN member states.

The ministry also said US sanctions against Iran, because of both their nature and consequences, constituted a serious violation of the UN Charter.

It cited the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of states and the prohibition of obstructing cooperation between countries. It referred in this regard to UN General Assembly resolutions adopted in 1981 and 1970 on non-intervention, friendly relations and cooperation among states.

The Foreign Ministry further described the declaration of economic war against Iran as a continuation of an aggressive war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran over the past year and a half, using “unfounded pretexts”.

The ministry denounced the indifference and accommodation of the UN system and its member states toward serious violations of international law by the United States and Israel.

“Unfortunately, the indifference and complacency of the United Nations system and its member states toward the flagrant violations of international law by the United States and the Zionist regime have led to the formation of a highly dangerous pattern of lawlessness and the commission of the most severe international crimes by them—the consequences of which have exposed the entirety of human civilization to an unprecedented threat,” added the ministry.

The ministry said “Operation Economic Outcast” itself demonstrated “the criminal intent of those who designed and implemented it to inflict suffering on the Iranian people and deprive Iranian citizens of their fundamental human rights; therefore, it is tantamount to an international crime and a crime against humanity.”

Iran further noted that US sanctions continued to violate the October 3, 2018 order of the International Court of Justice, which required the United States to remove obstacles and restrictions affecting the free flow of trade in food and agricultural products, medicines and medical equipment, and essential civil aviation safety equipment and services, as well as related funds.

“The new US sanctions had created a new situation that requires the international community, including UN bodies, to take necessary measures to safeguard the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter,” added the statement.

Iran calls on states to reject implementation

The Foreign Ministry said US economic sanctions against Iran were “completely illegal and unjustified,” regardless of the name or title given to them.

“Accordingly, all countries are obliged to refrain from implementing such sanctions,” the ministry said.

It added that all governments were also obliged to avoid recognizing or endorsing situations or effects resulting from the illegal measures.

MNA