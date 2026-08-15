Iran's envoy slams 168 days of intl. silence over Minab crime

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Jalali wrote, "It has been 168 days since that fateful Saturday, and the calendar still marks a bloody tally."

Each day marks a new wound, symbolizing “each of the 168 white-winged doves of the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school” in Minab, whose dreams were turned to ashes by the brutality of Tomahawk missiles, he added.

These 168 days are the silent yet living cry of 168 children, to whom international organizations and governments have closed their eyes on this black day in history, he noted.

The sorrowful grief of those empty seats and the loss of innocent lives will never grow old, Jalali stated.

Raising the question of how the world can remain silent in the face of such an obvious crime, the Iranian ambassador said the Minab school laid bare the story of child-killing in American human rights.

On February 28, in a joint US–Israeli missile attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, southern Iranian province of Hormozgan,168 students, teachers, and staff were martyred.

MNA