Iran urges intl. bodies to act with terrorism victims equally

Speaking at the memorial service for victims of terrorism, held in Tehran on Saturday, he expressed his thanks to distinguished audience and esteemed families of martyrs of terrorism, as well as Habilian Foundation and the Foreign Ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) for organizing the meeting to commemorate the victims of terrorism.

Terrorism does not begin with the killing of one person; a bullet may take a person from a family in a matter of seconds, but the suffering of that family will continue for years, Seraj emphasized.

The fundamental question is whether the international community treats all victims of terrorism equally in practice? Are the voices of all bereaved families heard equally?

Terrorism in Iran has had different aspects, sometimes in the form of explosions in public places, and sometimes in the form of assassinations of personalities, etc., he said, adding, “But alongside these events, an issue that should not be forgotten is the international community's treatment of terrorist perpetrators."

MNA/ 6923555