UNGA adopts 2 resolutions on Palestine, Golan Heights

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday approved two resolutions calling for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine and Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

According to Al Jazeera, the resolution on Palestine was introduced by Djibouti, Jordan, Mauritania, Qatar, Senegal, and Palestine.

In the vote, 151 UN member states supported the Palestine-related resolution, while 11 members — including Israeli regime and the United States — voted against it. Eleven others abstained.

The resolution emphasizes the UN’s responsibility regarding the question of Palestine and calls for an end to the occupation of territories seized after 1967, as well as support for a two-state solution.

The General Assembly also adopted another resolution submitted by Egypt.

This resolution obliges Israel to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights and describes the occupation and annexation of the area as “illegal.”

It passed with 123 votes in favor, 7 votes against — including Israeli regime and the United States — and 41 abstentions.

According to the text, Israel’s occupation and annexation of the Golan Heights contradict Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981.

