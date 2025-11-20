Iran condemns Israeli officials' illegal visit to Syria: spox

Esmaeil Baghaei on Thursday condemned the recent act of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of other officials of the occupying regime of Israel in illegally entering Syrian territory and warned of the consequences of the Zionist regime's continued warmongering policies for the regional peace and security.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman described the criminal act, which has taken place in the wake of repeated air and ground aggressions against Syria and the occupation of a significant part of the country's southern region, as a provocative move to consolidate and expand the scope of the occupation in southern Syria, stressing the responsibility of the international community and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to force the occupying regime of Israel to withdraw from all occupied areas in the Golan Heights and southern Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Israeli-occupied lands in southern Syria on Wednesday. He was accompanied by War Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Army Chief Eyal Zamir.

