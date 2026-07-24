Araghchi speaks with counterparts on sidelines of SCO meeting

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat Seyyed Abbas Araghchi exchanged views with the aforementioned counterparts on series of issue, including bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

Araqchi held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

During his meeting with Ryzhenkov, the two sides reviewed the growing trend of bilateral relations and assessed the implementation of agreements and cooperation documents between Tehran and Minsk, particularly the 2026–2030 cooperation program between the two countries' foreign ministries.

They emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of the agreements already signed and discussed the latest regional and international developments.

The Iranian and Belarusian foreign ministers also underlined the importance of strengthening multilateralism, countering unilateral coercive measures, and making greater use of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's capacities to expand political, economic and trade cooperation.

Araghchi arrived in Kyrgyzstan's resort city of Cholpon-Ata late on Thursday to take part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

MNA