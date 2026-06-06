SCO members back Iran against US-Israeli aggression: Minister

Iran's Interior Minister Eskander Momeni has reported that all members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and in particular China and Russia, declared firm support for Tehran in the face of the US-Israeli aggression, at the SCO Interior Ministers' Summit held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Momeni, who travelled to Kyrgyzstan to attend the summit, said Iran's positions on regional issues and on the US-Israeli war against Iran were "firmly presented and explained" during the main session. He said all member states adopted good positions and expressed clear backing for Iran.

"All member states, especially China and Russia, declared their firm support for the Islamic Republic of Iran against the aggression of the Zionist regime and America," Momeni said.

The Iranian minister also attended a meeting of SCO interior ministers with Kyrgyzstan's president, describing "good discussions on security and regional issues." He noted that Kyrgyzstan currently holds a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, which he said gave the conversations "particular importance." In the meeting, Momeni said he conveyed Iran's opposition to unilateralism and emphasised regional cooperation.

Momeni reported that a "good statement" was issued at the close of the summit, focusing on security and law enforcement cooperation and addressing issues including counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism. He described bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit as useful, saying such gatherings allow countries to exchange views and work toward solutions in short meetings.

MNA