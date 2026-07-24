SCO ministers ink 25 coop. documents in Kyrgyzstan

The documents were signed at the end of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states, which was held under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attended the high-level meeting in Cholpon-Ata, where he presented Iran’s positions on key regional and international developments and is going to hold talks with a number of his counterparts from participating countries.

The SCO foreign ministers’ meeting was held as the organization marked its 25th anniversary under the theme “25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity.”

During the meeting, the ministers discussed major regional and international issues, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation within the bloc in areas including security, trade, economy, culture and humanitarian exchanges.

The officials also reviewed preparations for the upcoming SCO summit and considered measures to enhance the organization’s role and effectiveness.

The Cholpon-Ata meeting was among the key events of Kyrgyzstan’s SCO presidency and highlighted the member states’ efforts to promote greater unity, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation.

MNA