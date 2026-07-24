In recent days, events have occurred that show that the United States is still not adhering to its commitments and not only is it not adhering to the provisions of the memorandum signed by President Trump, but it has actually adopted a war posture.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has responded appropriately to the American attacks on the southern regions and has taken countermeasures in the region and even beyond the region and the countries that were the source of the American aggression. It has also been announced that if the Americans want to continue and expand the scope of their aggression, the infrastructure of the Zionist regime will certainly not be safe.

The reality is that the United States, on the one hand, is trying to portray a peaceful image and insinuate that it is seeking peace and maintaining a ceasefire, but on the other hand, it is seeking to increase its aggression against Iran and maintain its war posture; A situation that is unacceptable to Iran. In the meantime, mediation efforts are also continuing; the Qataris sent a delegation to Iran and met with the Foreign Minister in Mashhad, and the Pakistanis also tried to maintain the mediation situation in their phone calls with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Dr. Araghchi's visit to Oman was also made for the necessary coordination regarding the Strait of Hormuz and to insist on the position that the only countries that have the right to manage the Strait are Iran and Oman, and that the United States has no right to interfere in this matter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has introduced safe routes to maintain the security of ships passing through this strait, and ships are required to pass through the safe routes introduced by Iran. The Americans are seeking to undermine Iran’s approach, which is completely legitimate and in line with international standards, and to prevent Iran from exercising sovereignty over its territorial waters, which it has not been successful. According to Article 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Presidents of Iran and the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman are responsible for managing the Strait of Hormuz and providing maritime services.

While Iran is pursuing its commitments seriously, the United States has violated the ceasefire by attacking the southern regions of Iran and is breaking its promise as always. It was naturally expected that the countries of the region, especially Qatar, which is an intermediary in the details of the Memorandum of Understanding, would ask the shipping companies to refrain from any action that is contrary to the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding. They should ask the United States to adhere to the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding and not create obstacles in the path of establishing security in the Persian Gulf.

The actions of some commercial vessels in transiting routes not coordinated with Iran, along with turning off or manipulating the ship's GPS or AIS (AIS) in order to remove the vessel from the view of surveillance and safety systems, will cause a risk of collision, environmental problems, unsafe routes, and disrupt the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This Strait was open and ships passed through it normally before the US aggression on Iran on March 21, 1404 and the beginning of the Forty-Day War. In fact, the US aggression against Iran caused insecurity in this waterway and its blockage. However, until the insecurity factor in the Strait of Hormuz, namely the US, is completely eliminated, the blockage of this strait must continue, and after that, ships can begin to pass through this strait. Naturally, such a decision by Iran has a strong logic and deterrent nature and will be implemented in response to Washington's attacks and pressures.

The US military, which has been under severe pressure on the military front and has experienced numerous defeats in recent days, has turned to Britain to continue its aggression against Iran in order to escape this historic failure. The terrorist army of CENTCOM, which used its vessels in the Indian Ocean to launch cruise missiles, intends to use B1 aircraft flying from the UK's Fairford Air Base after its ships' missile reserves ran out.

Donald Trump, who sacrificed the interests of his country and the Arab countries of the region to secure Israel's interests, is now moving towards sacrificing the interests of his most important ally in Europe. White House officials know very well that any base used to invade Iranian territory is considered a legitimate target for Iranian warriors, and Britain will undoubtedly face human losses and irreparable destruction.

England is a country whose foreign policy approach after the victory of the Islamic Revolution has been completely against Iran and in continuation of America's hostile policies. This behavior of the UK, which is different from the approaches of many EU members, is a sign of London's lack of independence from Washington and should be considered based on structural hostility against the Iranian nation. Many of the resolutions, international pressures and anti-Iranian measures by Europe have been taken with London's backing and in line with the interests of the US and Israel, and are considered to be clear interference in Iran's internal affairs. The UK has also been the main obstacle to balanced relations between Iran and European countries, both during its presence in the EU and afterwards, and in this regard, it has also taken into account the interests of the US.

The recent move by the British monarchy to introduce the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a security threat, which was unjustified, irresponsible and contrary to the fundamental principles of international law, the principle of sovereign equality of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, is also considered to be among London's anti-Iranian behaviors. This is while the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is part of the official armed forces of Iran and, along with the army, is responsible for defending the territorial integrity, national sovereignty and security of the country. Overall, convergence with the United States, London's adherence to Washington's arrogant strategy and sanctions pressure against the Iranian nation, exploiting the differences in Iran, along with London's exploitative approaches before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, show that the British monarchy has a dark and disastrous record among the Iranian people.

Now, the decision of the government of the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to grant the United States permission to use British military bases against Iran has exposed the Royal Air Force Base of Fairford and Diego Garcia to a legitimate attack by the Iranian armed forces and will certainly make things difficult for the new British government. This decision is being made while Britain, as a member of the UN Security Council, is well aware of the beginning of the war and the illegitimate and inhumane aggression of the United States against Iran, and unknowingly puts itself in the trap of the United States and enters a crisis that will definitely not be in the interest of the British people.

At this point, British intellectuals and the country's antiwar parties, by pointing out the consequences of Britain's entry into the war with Iran, can play an important role in dissuading London from this wrong decision.

MNA