Concerns raised as prolonged deployment at US Abraham Lincoln

The carrier has remained deployed in the Middle East for more than 260 days since November, with its return delayed beyond the originally expected end date in May.

Centcom said Cooper’s visit was part of a 10-day regional tour that included Bahrain, Iraq, occupied Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is a strong team of high-achieving Americans standing tall with immense, justified pride in everything they accomplished,” Cooper said, adding that “History will record this deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era.”

The prolonged deployment has intensified concerns over conditions facing the approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard the carrier.

The crew had initially been expected to return home in May, but acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the deployment was extended because the mission “demanded it.”

Cooper had previously visited the Lincoln in February alongside US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, when Centcom said the carrier was in the region to “to support maritime security and stability.”

The carrier later drew public attention following reports of deteriorating conditions aboard the ship, including moldy showers and rotten food, as well as reports that some sailors attempted to jump from the aircraft carrier.

Cao announced Friday that the Lincoln would return home as part of a planned rotation, with the USS George Washington taking its place.

He rejected reports about conditions aboard the carrier, claiming that media coverage was attempting to portray “our warriors as victims.”

MNA