Iran targets ‘digital eye’ of CENTCOM in Bahrain

The Iranian Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that they struck Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain during the 24th wave of Operation Nasr-2, saying the facility serves as one of the US military's key information exchange nodes in the region.

According to the statement, the targeted facility was Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud region in Bahrain, identified as ‘me-south-1’, which was launched in 2019 as the company's first dedicated data processing center in the Middle East.

The statement described the Bahrain-based Amazon facility as the "digital eye" of the US Central Command and the main artery of intelligence processing for Washington and its allies in the Persian Gulf.

It further said Amazon is one of the four principal contractors under the US Department of Defense's Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program, a $9 billion contract that enables the Pentagon to deploy cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence tools across operational fronts and regional military bases.

The strikes came in response to the US acts of aggression against Iranian territory.

For ten consecutive nights, the US military conducted waves of deadly aerial assaults on Iran, targeting civilian sites in a blatant war crime.

In response, Iranian Armed Forces launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.

MNA