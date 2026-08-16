Israeli forces launch vast attacks in southern Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli forces conducted several ground operations early Sunday and overnight, involving 22 military vehicles as drones and a warplane flew over the area.

In the latest operation, 12 Israeli military vehicles entered the village of Sison in western Daraa countryside at dawn and carried out raids and searches, while three Israeli drones flew overhead.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes flew over the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa, as Israeli forces continued military activity in Daraa and Quneitra countryside.

In Quneitra, an Israeli patrol of two military vehicles entered a wooded area near al-Rafid and fired a flare, causing a fire that residents and civil defense teams largely contained after the forces withdrew.

Separately, eight Israeli military vehicles entered the Yarmouk Basin from the Tal Abu al-Ghaythar gate amid intensive drone activity.

The latest operations come as the Israeli regime continues its attacks and military movements in southern Syria, including the establishment of observation posts and repeated activity near border areas.

Syrian residents have also reported repeated raids on homes and growing fear caused by the Israeli regime’s military presence.

“People are even afraid of journalists. Many people are afraid to talk to reporters because they feel that every house that is filmed may later be attacked,” said Muhammad al-Hourani, a journalist in Daraa countryside.

MNA