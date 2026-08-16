  1. Economy
Aug 16, 2026, 5:50 PM

CBI chief pays visit to Iraq to broaden trade cooperation

CBI chief pays visit to Iraq to broaden trade cooperation

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati has traveled to Baghdad to hold talks with Iraqi banking and economic officials aimed at advancing trade and economic cooperation.

Hemmati is leading a delegation to Iraq within the framework of an agreement between the central bank governors of the two countries, seeking to facilitate bilateral commercial and financial transactions and address obstacles hindering economic ties.

His visit is also aimed at developing new mechanisms for trade exchanges.

The visit follows Hemmati’s participation in the BRICS meeting in India, where he met with his Indian counterpart, Sanjay Malhotra, to discuss ways to strengthen monetary and banking cooperation between Iran and India.

During an address to the first meeting of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, Hemmati called for the establishment of a dedicated BRICS financial corridor and the integration of national payment networks among member countries.

MNA

News ID 247007

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