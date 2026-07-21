Baghaei criticizes Kuwait for sheltering aggressors

In a Arabic-language post on the social media platform X, Baghaei shared a historical photograph of Iranian experts dispatched to Kuwait in 1991 to help extinguish burning oil wells following the retreat of the Iraqi Ba’athist army.

He recalled that despite the fresh wounds from the Iran-Iraq War—during which Kuwait and other Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members had supported Saddam Hussein’s regime—Iran responded to Kuwait’s request by sending a 47-member team of oil industry specialists to extinguish 28 oil wells in the Burgan field.

Baghaei noted that while noble Iranians had helped extinguish the fires threatening Kuwait at that time, Kuwait had now become complicit in aggression against the Iranian populace.

The spokesman reaffirmed Iran’s historical commitment to good-neighborly relations, warning that a failure of foresight and acts of ungratefulness would ultimately backfire on those responsible, concluding with the proverb that those who sow thorns will not reap grapes.

MNA