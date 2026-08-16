Iran won war both militarily and politicaly: Ghalibaf

Speaking to journalists of different Iranian media outlets reporting from the Iranian parliament on Saturday, Ghalibaf lauded the Iranian nation and its Armed Forces for their steadfastness, saying they not only succeeded in inflicting an absolute defeat on the US and the Zionist regime but also thwarted the officially announced plots of the aggressive enemies.

He said the victory, both in the military and diplomatic fiels was the result of the brave and sincere struggle of the Iranian nation against a cowardly war launched by the US and the Israeli regime. Iranians of every taste, religion, sect, and ethnicity stood up in every sense from the very first day to defend their country, he added.

Paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Iran over the past year, the top parliamentarian said the nation would forever be indebted to the martyrs—and, above all, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—who dedicated their entire being to this nation, land, Islam, and the Revolution.

Ghalibaf also hailed the objective reporting by Iranian media personnel during both the 12-Day War and the Ramadan War, stating that official media bear a greater responsibility to inform the people about this glorious victory over the enemies, help them understand it, and instil a sense of pride in it.

Stating that history will judge Iran's stance and struggle in the future, he higlighted that this great victory had not been transferred to the people as it should have been—so that all Iranians, the resistance front, and freedom-seekers around the world could carry a sense of pride in their minds and hearts.

MNA