IRGC Ground Force commander visits Hormuz Strait

In continuation of his field visits to the southern coastal areas and strategic islands of the Persian Gulf, General Karami inspected the operational units under the control of the Medina Munawwarah Base.

During this visit, he carefully assessed the operational status of the units and the level of combat readiness of the forces.

He emphasized that continuous readiness, specialized training, and the authoritative presence of the IRGC Ground Force units are the main pillars of sustainable security in the Persian Gulf waters.

The commander added that the brave warriors of this region have created a strong barrier against the greed of the enemies, relying on the spirit of jihad and constant vigilance.

General Karami said the IRGC Ground Force, by closely monitoring trans-regional movements, is continuously rearranging and strengthening its defense capabilities to neutralize any threat.

He said that by God’s grace, the Iranian people and Armed Forces are ready to respond to any evil act by the aggressor army.

He also stressed that the blood of the martyred Leader of the nation and the martyred commanders will be avenged soon.

MNA/TSN