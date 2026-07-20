No equipment intended for anti-Iran use can pass via Hormuz

Brigadier General Akraminia, the Army spokesperson, emphasized that the strategic waterway remains firmly under the control of the Iranian Armed Forces. He cautioned that the “terrorist” US military and its partners in the region would encounter “severe difficulties” navigating the strait.

“Some southern Persian Gulf countries, which have benefited from the waterway for years to sell billions of dollars of oil and import goods, are today cooperating with the US in attacks against Iran,” the spokesperson added,

“This action is neither fair nor acceptable at all, and it may not continue.”

The comments come as tensions continue to escalate in the strategic waterway, through which about 20% of the world’s oil passes.

Akraminia further elaborated on Iran’s defensive strategy, saying that “rationality demands we continue fighting until we achieve full deterrence.” He said that a failure to do so would lead to enemy miscalculations and potentially result in an invasion of Iranian territory.

MNA/IRN