Natl. unity, amity essential to overcome wartime challenges

Referring to the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran on February 28, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi emphasized that the US and the Israeli regime entered the war to weaken the Islamic Republic, undermine national unity, and reshape the regional balance of power, but ultimately failed to achieve their objectives.

He reiterated that forging national unity and amity, throwing weight behind leadership, strengthening the domestic capabilities and potentials are of the most essential needs to overcome the wartime challenges and difficulties.

MNA