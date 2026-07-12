  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2026, 12:08 PM

Senior adviser to Leader:

Natl. unity, amity essential to overcome wartime challenges

Natl. unity, amity essential to overcome wartime challenges

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – A senior military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution says national unity, support for the leadership, and strengthening indigenous capabilities are the most essential requirements to overcome wartime challenges.

Referring to the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran on February 28, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi emphasized that the US and the Israeli regime entered the war to weaken the Islamic Republic, undermine national unity, and reshape the regional balance of power, but ultimately failed to achieve their objectives.

He reiterated that forging national unity and amity, throwing weight behind leadership, strengthening the domestic capabilities and potentials are of the most essential needs to overcome the wartime challenges and difficulties.

MNA

News ID 246127
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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