Saudi airstrikes hit Sana’a airport

The bombardment, which initial reports indicate occurred in several successive waves, directly follows a high-stakes challenge to the decade-and-a-half-long aerial blockade of Yemen.

While official details regarding infrastructure damage or casualties have not yet been released, the timing of the strikes points to a sharp escalation over recent maritime and airspace friction.

According to eyewitnesses in the capital, the strikes were preceded by the arrival of a commercial passenger aircraft that landed at Sana’a International Airport at 9:00 AM local time on Monday and departed an hour later.

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces Yahya Saree said in a statement that the Yemeni military will retaliate the Saudi attacks.

Prior to this, the Yemeni armed forces stressed that they will keep the flights between Tehran and Sanaa open, vowing to target the Saudi vital facilities in reaction.

MNA