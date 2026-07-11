Araghchi heads to Oman for talks on Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the visit is a continuation of bilateral consultations between Iran and Oman on regional developments, particularly the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two Iranian and Omani foreign ministers will discuss and exchange views on setting up appropriate arrangements for the safe transit of ships through the waterway, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

The visit follows weeks of recurring tensions in the strategic waterway, including U.S. strikes on Iranian coastal posts and IRGC retaliatory operations against American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. Iran and Oman have previously agreed to coordinate on strait management.

MNA