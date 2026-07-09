FM denounces fresh US attacks against Iran as grave war crime

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said the American military’s attacks, which targeted locations in southern Iran and two railroad bridges in eastern provinces along the route to the holy city of Mashhad, constituted a clear violation of international law. It stressed that the Iranian nation remains determined to safeguard national security and confront acts of aggression.

The ministry said the US strikes over the past 48 hours, which Washington allegedly carried out in response to claims related to incidents involving several vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, represent a blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states.

It added that the attacks also violated key provisions of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding on ending the war, calling them further evidence of Washington’s continued failure to honor its commitments under the MoU.

The Foreign Ministry said the US attacks came as the Iranian people were demonstrating their unity and resolve through massive participation in historic farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The statement lashed out at the US government for resorting to “insults, lies, and military aggression” in response to Washington’s inability to comprehend the scale of the Iranian people’s patriotism and commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution. It specifically pointed to the targeting of the railroad route toward the holy city of Mashhad, where the funeral and interment of the martyred Leader is underway.

Condemning “vulgar rhetoric” by the US president and other American officials against the Iranian nation, the ministry said their explicit acknowledgment of non-compliance with the June 18 memorandum on ending the war was “another clear proof of the US government’s breach of promise, warmongering, and hostile conduct.”

The statement also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian citizens, including members of the country’s naval forces, who were martyred in US attacks over the past 48 hours.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Iran would defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and hold the aggressors accountable, stressing that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will never allow the breach of promises, bullying, and baseness of the US government to affect Iran’s national rights and interests.”

MNA