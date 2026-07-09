Key US infrastructures in Kuwait, Bahrain hit in retaliation

The IRGC said in a statement that following the breach of promise and its latest aggression against Iran, four American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain were hit in the first phase of its response.

The statement said that the child-killing US, by violating all its commitments, once again launched aggression against several parts of the southern coastal provinces of Iran earlier.

“The warriors of Islam will not leave the violations of the child-killing American army unanswered,” it emphasized.

“In the first phase of the punitive response against (the US), the IRGC’s naval and aerospace forces, through joint missile and drone operations, destroyed the infrastructure and important facilities of the two colonial bases of the American occupiers in Arifjan and Ali al-Salem in Kuwait and in Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, one hour after the enemy’s attacks on various parts of (Iran).”

The IRGC warned the US army that if the aggression is repeated, Iran’s crushing responses will be expanded to other American bases in the region.

The IRGC, meanwhile, described the most recent aggression as a “hasty” reaction by the American aggressors to ongoing massive popular turnout in neighboring Iraq during funeral processions held for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“This magnificent funeral procession, filled the arrogant [American] rulers with fear and compelled them to react hastily to this display of popular strength,” the statement read.

The statement came after American aircraft carried out a wide range of strikes against several southern Iranian areas, targeting civilian infrastructure and claiming the life of one victim, besides attacking a bridge in the northern province of Golestan.

MNA