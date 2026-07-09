  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2026, 6:26 PM

Araghchi spoke with his Turkish, Omani counterparts on Hormuz

Araghchi spoke with his Turkish, Omani counterparts on Hormuz

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Turkish and Omani counterparts on Thursday evening to discuss latest developments in the region, and recent events in Hormuz Strait.

During the phone calls, Iran’s top diplomat exchanged views with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about bilateral relations, evolving situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

The talks revolved around the latest developments, particularly those concerning the Strait of Hormuz, and the regional issues.

Araghchi and his counterparts also stressed the importance of making full use of diplomatic channels, maintaining close contacts and coordination, and pursuing joint efforts to address regional developments and prevent further escalation of tensions.

MNA

News ID 246059

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