Araghchi spoke with his Turkish, Omani counterparts on Hormuz

During the phone calls, Iran’s top diplomat exchanged views with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about bilateral relations, evolving situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

The talks revolved around the latest developments, particularly those concerning the Strait of Hormuz, and the regional issues.

Araghchi and his counterparts also stressed the importance of making full use of diplomatic channels, maintaining close contacts and coordination, and pursuing joint efforts to address regional developments and prevent further escalation of tensions.

MNA