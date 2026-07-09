  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2026, 9:11 AM

Ghalibaf:

US must learn bullying, breaking promises have consequences

US must learn bullying, breaking promises have consequences

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned the United States that it must learn that bullying and breaking promises have consequences.

“The United States still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X Wednesday night.

“Do not flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with ‘Iranian arrangements’, not American threats,” he emphasized.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ghalibaf had condemned the United States for committing major violations of the ceasefire deal between the two countries known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding following renewed US strikes against Iran.

In a post on X, he listed the US violations, including persistent threats of further strikes, the reinstatement of oil sanctions, attacks on southern Iran, and continued Israeli military action in Lebanon, adding, “Major MOU Violations by the US. The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”

MNA

News ID 246038

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