US launches cruise missile attack on targets in northern Iran

According to a statement released by the IRGC's Neynava Corps in Golestan Province in north of Iran, the US enemy targeted areas around the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in Aq Qala County with cruise missiles in the early hours of Thursday, July 9.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) noted that the hostile attack resulted in no casualties.

It also urged residents to remain calm and avoid paying attention to rumors circulating in the aftermath of the strike.

The IRGC's Neynava Corps further warned that Iran would deliver a "crushing response" to the attack.

In a separate act of aggression hours earlier, the US carried out a series of attacks on several areas in southern Iran, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing one person.

In response, the IRGC launched a retaliatory missile and drone operation against major US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain. The IRGC said its naval and aerospace forces struck key infrastructure at the Arifjan and Ali al-Salem bases in Kuwait, as well as the Juffair and Sheikh Isa bases in Bahrain, warning that any further American aggression would trigger broader and more crushing responses against US bases across the region.

MNA