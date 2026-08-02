Iran localizes 2,000 sanctioned petrochemical components

Speaking at a press conference marking ACECR's 46th anniversary, Hamid Saberfarzam, head of the organization's Technology Commercialization and Knowledge-Based Employment Organization, said the institution had focused on addressing the country's strategic needs over the past year, a report by Press TV said on Sunday.

"Despite the country's challenges, ACECR dedicated all its capacities to solving national problems. Following the directive of the organization's president, we placed special emphasis on four key areas: defense, self-sufficiency and localization, food security and agriculture, and employment," he said.

Referring to the organization's activities in the energy sector, Saberfarzam said, "Last year, more than 2,000 parts required by the petrochemical industry, which had previously been imported, were localized by ACECR's technologists."

"The technical drawings and final books for these components have also been completed and delivered to the petrochemical industry, paving the way for their mass production by domestic manufacturers," he added.

Saberfarzam announced that ACECR has signed a contract to prepare a comprehensive self-sufficiency roadmap for Iran's petrochemical industry, adding that the project is currently underway.

He also said the organization is expanding its activities in agriculture, noting that its Agricultural Research and Technology Center is active in livestock breeding, agricultural inputs, fertilizers and pesticides.

MNA