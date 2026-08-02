Iran sci. min. stresses promoting thoughts of martyred Leader

At a meeting held in Tehran on Sunday, officials reviewed a report on the activities of the Universities Committee of the National Headquarters responsible for organizing the farewell, funeral procession and burial ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf praised the committee's efforts and emphasized the importance of continuing academic and cultural initiatives aimed at explaining and preserving the thought and intellectual legacy of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Referring to the martyred Leader's 37 years of guidance and policymaking in the fields of science and technology, the minister called for commemorative programs at universities across the country as well as national and international scientific conferences dedicated to his ideas and viewpoints.

He said details of the planned events will be announced in the near future.

The meeting also discussed a directive by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref placing science and technology among the Iranian government's top operational priorities for the next two years.

Participants agreed that the various departments of the Ministry of Science should identify and formulate strategic and operational priorities in the fields of science and technology before submitting them to the government for review and implementation.

MNA