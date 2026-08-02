Israel kills 8 more Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

According to local media, a medical source at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said among those killed on Sunday were three Palestinians – a husband and wife and their daughter – who lost their lives when an Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment in the al-Qarara neighborhood northwest of Gaza City.

Witnesses said their remains were taken to a hospital. Three other individuals sustained injuries in the attack.

Separately, 68-year-old Kamal Abu Muailiq and his wife Huda, 59, were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck their home in the al-Mashaala area west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Additionally, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital said an Israeli strike on an apartment in the al-Sousi Tower near the port area killed three Palestinians. Civil defense sources identified the victims as 33-year-old Abdullah Abu Taif, his wife Abeer Anan, 29, and their 5-year-old son Azzam.

Another Palestinian sustained injuries in a separate Israeli strike targeting an apartment near the Palestine Mosque in the al-Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City.

Separately, Israeli forces launched artillery shells on the Dar Al-Salam area in central Khan Younis. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire toward eastern areas of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. No casualties were immediately reported.

Notwithstanding the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued to carry out daily strikes in Gaza, leading to the deaths of 1,222 Palestinians and injuring 4,053 others, according to data from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

MNA