Tehran rejects Qatar’s claim over Strait of Hormuz incident

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Tuesday expressed regret over the accusation by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, describing it as questionable, unacceptable, and contrary to the spirit of good-neighborliness.

Referring to Clause 5 of the June 18, 2026 Memorandum of Understanding on the termination of the war, Baqaei said the Islamic Republic is fully committed to its obligations regarding the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz and the provision of maritime services.

He added that Iran expects regional countries—particularly Qatar, which as a mediator is fully familiar with the provisions of the agreement—as well as shipping companies, to avoid any actions that run counter to the memorandum.

The spokesman also warned that some commercial vessels have been sailing through routes not coordinated with Iran while switching off or manipulating their ‘Automatic Identification System (AIS)’ signals to conceal their movements. He said such practices increase the risk of collisions, create environmental hazards, undermine maritime security, and hinder Iran’s efforts to ensure the safe navigation of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/TSN