US interference in Strait of Hormuz to draw decisive response

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IRGC Navy praised the Iranian nation for the unprecedented participation of millions of mourners in the funeral ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The IRGC Navy also commended Iran's Armed Forces for delivering a crushing response to the latest US attacks, saying the retaliation had demonstrated that "the outcome of a battle is determined not by the quantity of weapons, but by the power of faith."

The IRGC Navy said it has consolidated control over the Strait of Hormuz and ensured its security during the past two weeks, enabling the gradual reopening of the vital shipping lane.

According to the statement, maritime traffic through the strait has now reached about 50 percent of its pre-war level, with capacity continuing to increase for vessels that comply with the security regulations established by the Islamic Republic and obtain transit authorization from the IRGC Navy.

The force stressed that "outsiders have no share in this land or in the Strait of Hormuz," warning that any attempt by the "terrorist US military" to interfere in regulating maritime traffic would not only be met with a crushing response but would also seriously disrupt the gradual reopening of the waterway and endanger the interests of countries that rely on the strait for international trade.

The statement came after Iran launched a series of retaliatory operations against US military assets in the region following renewed American attacks on Iranian territory. The IRGC announced on Thursday morning that its naval and aerospace forces had carried out a joint missile and drone operation targeting key infrastructure at the Arifjan and Ali al-Salem bases in Kuwait, as well as the Juffair and Sheikh Isa bases in Bahrain, warning that any further US aggression would prompt broader strikes against American military installations across the region.

MNA