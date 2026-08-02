Iran to hold camp in Russia ahead of Asian Volleyball C'ship

The Iranian squad will travel to Russia with a 14-player roster before heading directly to Japan for the continental championship. The team are currently holding their training camp in Tehran, with head coach Roberto Piazza's staff continuing preparations, Tehran Times reported.

The 2026 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship carries added significance, serving as the first qualifying stage for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Under the competition regulations, the tournament champions will secure a direct berth at the 2028 Olympics.

In addition to the Olympic qualification spot, the championship also offers places at the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, with the top three finishers earning qualification for the global event.

With Olympic qualification on the line, the tournament is expected to be one of the most competitive editions of the Asian Championship, as the continent's leading teams battle for both continental supremacy and a place on volleyball's biggest international stages.

The 2026 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from Sept. 4 to 13.

MNA