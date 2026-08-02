At least 3 people dead in a shooting in US restaurant

At least three people are dead and two more injured in the shooting around an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, authorities said, assuming there was one active shooter.

The suspected shooter in the incident has died, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said, adding that it was not clear whether the shooter was being counted among the three dead.

“We believe the threat to the community is over,” he said at a news conference. “The suspected shooter in this incident is deceased.”

The police chief said the identity and motive of the suspected shooter were under investigation. He said hundreds of potential witnesses to the incident were expected to be interviewed in the investigation.

“I would caution people -- we’re seeing a lot of misinformation on social media, so just be cautious,” he warned.

The incident took place at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard North around 2:30 p.m. local time, police said, according to Press TV.

The area of the shooting is one of Twin Falls’ busiest commercial locations with hotels, multiple major retailers and a movie theater complex.

“Today has been a very hard day here in Twin Falls,” the police chief said.

MNA