US, Israel forced to recognize Iran's allies in Resistance

Ghalibaf made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Mohammad al-Nuaimi, Yemen’s deputy president and a member of the Ansarullah political council, on the sidelines of funeral ceremonies for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“The US and Israel were forced to practically recognize Iran’s allies in the Axis of Resistance under the recent memorandum,” he said. “This is one of the achievements of this memorandum.”

The Parliament speaker said Iran and the Resistance Front stood together against the US and Israel, adding that the memorandum represented a “defeat for the US” and an “achievement for the Resistance Front” both militarily and politically.

Ghalibaf also stressed the need for unity among Islamic countries to free them from US and Israeli domination.

He praised Ansarullah and the Yemeni people for their resistance against violations of international law and oppression, saying they had demonstrated the integrated power of the Resistance Front on economic, military, and political fronts.

Al-Nuaimi, for his part, said Yemen and Iran stood in the “same trench” for the sake of the Islamic Ummah.

“What happened in Iran during the recent war has become a school of thought for the entire Resistance Front,” he said.

MNA/IRN