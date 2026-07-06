Martyred Leader’s farewell ceremony more eloquent than words

He made the remarks late on Sunday, offering his deep condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, his family members, and other Iranians who lost their lives in the recent war for the honor and pride of Iran and Islam.

Pezeshkian added that nothing is more eloquent than behavior. “People may say a lot. If I want to say something, ultimately only a few Persian speakers will understand it, but the behavior and presence of the people are understood by the whole world.”

He added, “This greatness, these tears that flow from the eyes of girls, men, and children, arise from the pain and sorrow that surges inside a person, and the world sees this truth. More telling than all the words and conversations is the behavior of our beloved people at the funeral of our beloved Leader.”

The president went on to say, “When we say farewell, I do not accept this interpretation; this is not actually farewell, but a promise to continue on the path (of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei).”

MNA