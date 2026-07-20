Iran judges US by its actions rather than its rhetoric

In a post published on his X account on Saturday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, “The US cannot mislead Iran by simultaneously reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East while claiming to seek an end to hostilities.”

The US continues to deploy new military equipment to the region while simultaneously claiming that it seeks to halt the war, Ghalibaf underlined.

He said Washington appears to believe it can deceive Iran, adding that US officials are judging Iran's intelligence by "their own limited IQ."

The Parliament speaker stressed that Iran has become "a complete master" in recognizing such American tactics and has prepared itself accordingly.

"Actions must confirm claims, not contradict them," Ghalibaf wrote.

The remarks came as the US has continued to accumulate and deploy additional military assets across the Middle East amid its hostile attacks on Iran.

The military buildup has coincided with Washington's repeated claims that it supports negotiations with Tehran, despite its violation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and its deadly strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure, which have drawn Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

MNA