Martyred Leader's blood ‘motivation to continue resistance'

Members of the high-ranking Yemeni delegation who took part in the farewell and funeral ceremonies in Tehran stressed that the pure blood strengthens the determination of the resistance to achieve final victory.

They noted that their participation in the funeral ceremony comes as an expression of loyalty and gratitude to the martyred Imam, for the role he played in supporting the ideals of the Muslim Ummah and in helping the Yemeni people during the Saudi-led aggression, backed by the United States, against their country, Press TV reported.

They stressed that the martyred leader has become a symbol for the Muslim Ummah and the path of resistance in confronting hegemonic projects, adding that his pure blood will be a motivation to continue the path of resistance until its goals are “fully achieved.”

“The sacrifices and martyrdom of the leaders of the axis of resistance will only strengthen our determination to persist and resist,” they added.

The Yemeni delegation emphasized that the martyred leader dedicated his life to the advancement of the Muslim Ummah and defending its ideals.

“He, through his stances, was able to create an unprecedented level of steadfastness and unity within the axis of resistance, both during his lifetime and after his martyrdom; because his life became a source of inspiration for resistance forces in various arenas.”

Referring to the martyred leader’s “unparalleled” role in strengthening the capabilities of the project of resistance, the delegation said the current achievements “of the resistance against the American-Zionist enemy are the fruit of this approach.”

The Yemeni delegation noted that the members of the axis of resistance are more united than ever and constitute a single entity in confronting US-Zionist projects.

“We are confident that in the next phase, we will witness further developments in favor of the peoples of the region, and that the hegemonic projects of the American-Zionist axis will have no other destiny than to collapse.”

The delegation stressed the depth of relations between Yemen and the Islamic Republic, which are “based on the principle of brotherhood and cooperation in confronting the forces of arrogance”, and highlighted the two countries’ common stance on the issues related to the Muslim nation, primarily the Palestinian cause and confronting the American-Zionist dominance.

MNA