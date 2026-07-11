"We are powerfull enough to break Saudi-led blockade"

Ghazi Abdullah al-Nuami, a prominent member of the Ansarallah movement’s political bureau said that "The widespread popular support in Yemen in support of the armed forces’ statement shows the widespread will of our nation to restore national sovereignty and end the siege."

"This support will give significant popular legitimacy to any action by the armed forces to break the siege," he also said.

"Saudi Arabia must understand that today Yemen has the power to destroy the Saudi infrastructure in a matter of days. Yemen, by the grace of God and the courage of its fighters and the support of the people, has missile and drone power that enables it to bring any enemy to its knees."

MNA