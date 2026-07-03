Iran not to bow to any bullying power: Pres. Pezeshkian says

He made the remarks during his meeting with the visiting President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili who has traveled to Tehran for participating in the ritual of paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian appreciated the sympathy and messages of condolences of the nation and government of Georgia to the Iranian government, considering it as a foundation for the development of bilateral relations.

Referring to the recent aggressions by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Iranian nation, Pezeshkian described these actions as contrary to the fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and international humanitarian law standards, stating, “During these attacks, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, officials, scientists, academics, students, and innocent citizens of Iran were martyred, and parts of the country's infrastructure were also targeted."

From the perspective of international law, these actions are a clear example of a violation of the national sovereignty of countries and a crime against civilians, but the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of its inherent right to self-defense and relying on its national capabilities, gave a decisive and proportionate response to these aggressions, Pezeshkian emphasized.

Criticizing the destabilizing actions of the Zionist regime in the region, President Pezeshkian stated, “The record of this criminal regime in the past years shows that it has played a role in many regional crises and conflicts and is considered one of the main factors of instability and insecurity in the region.”

Turning to the diverse capacities of cooperation between the two countries, he pointed out that there are vast areas for developing relations in the political, economic, commercial, scientific, academic, cultural, and tourism fields, and strengthening these cooperations can ensure the common interests of the two nations.

The president of Georgia, for his part, expressed the sincere condolences and sympathy of the Georgian government and people over the martyrdom of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a group of Iranian citizens, stating, “Georgia followed this loss with great emotion and stood by the Iranian nation in these difficult days.”

Referring to the historical background of relations between the two countries, Kavelashvili said that Iran and Georgia have had deep historical, cultural, and human relations for centuries, and after Georgia's independence, the process of developing bilateral relations has been pursued with seriousness.

Turning to his country's positions regarding recent developments in the region, the president of Georgia stated that his country has always emphasized the need to establish peace, respect for the national sovereignty of countries, and the legitimate right of nations to defend themselves, and has adhered to these principles in response to recent developments.

“Iran and Georgia have ancient and deep-rooted civilizations, and these historical commonalities can serve as a valuable basis for deepening relations and charting new horizons of cooperation between the two countries,” he highlighted.

MNA/ 6878411