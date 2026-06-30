Iran to coop. with 5 BRICS members in science, tech. fields

Head of Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) Mohammadreza Hormozinejad made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency’s correspondent, emphasizing that suitable ground will be paved for the cooperation of the Iranian scientists with five member states of the BRICS in the three strategic fields of science and technology.

He pointed out that INSF, in collaboration with the BRICS STI Framework, one of the most important initiatives of the BRICS, will participate in the international “Flagship” call, adding this program aims to support three research and development projects (one for each area) of major strategic importance.

In this call, projects must be submitted in one of following three areas: Digital Earth, Psycho-molecular tools, and BRICS Intelligent Telescope and Data Network, Hormozinejad highlighted.

With a mission-oriented approach, this comprehensive program seeks sustainable solutions to common and global challenges, so that selected projects can lead to the fundamental transformations and high impact in science, technology, and community empowerment.

According to him, the submitted plans should pave the way for scientific synergy and the development of shared infrastructures, and pursue research and technological goals whose realization will ensure the common interests of the BRICS member states.

Inviting the country's researchers to take advantage of this opportunity, he added, "Many of our competent researchers are currently collaborating with BRICS countries, and this call is a valuable opportunity to strengthen these collaborations.”

The deadline for submitting proposals to the Foundation is July 1, 2026.

MNA/6873997