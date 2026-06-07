Iran calls for fair energy order within BRICS

Kazem Jalali told a gathering on energy cooperation and security within the BRICS framework that geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, global market volatility, and rising demand in emerging economies have made energy security a cornerstone of global stability and development.

He said energy security goes beyond access to resources and encompasses security of supply, demand, investment, technology, infrastructure, and finance. The extensive capacities of BRICS member states entail shared responsibilities, and these countries must play a role in shaping a more just, stable, and inclusive global energy security system, he added.

Jalali stressed that energy should serve development, prosperity and production, not be used as a tool of political pressure. He called for developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, expanding transport and logistics infrastructure, boosting port cooperation and strengthening the connection of energy networks among BRICS members. Such measures can enhance the security and sustainability of energy trade at regional and global levels, he said.

He also said the Islamic Republic of Iran has not attacked any country and has always sought peace, stability and security in the world. As a BRICS member and a major energy producer, Iran will continue to play a constructive and effective role in achieving energy justice and global energy security, he said.

MNA