Iran's Araghchi to attend BRICS meeting in India

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told India Today Global that Araghchi plans to participate in the upcoming summit of BRICS foreign ministers. The exact date of the meeting was not immediately disclosed.

Baghaei noted that Iran and India are both members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and maintain good cooperation and coordination within both organisations.

The meeting is important, Baghaei said, adding that Tehran looks forward to bilateral meetings with other attending ministers, including India's foreign minister, as a friendly country.

Iran joined BRICS in early 2024 and has sought to expand diplomatic and trade ties through the grouping.

MNA