Aref stresses need for enhanced cyber security

Speaking in a meeting of the Science and Technology Development Headquarters on Monday, the first vice president recalled that the Martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei used to constantly stress the need for the development of sicence and technology in the country.

"The development of new technologies in the public and private sectors, especially in the past two years, has been prioritized with the aim of realizing the Vision Document and acheiveing the fist spot in the region and an appropriate position in the field of science and technology intenrnationally," Aref said.

He said that the anymosity of the enemy towards the nation has not stopped after reaching the memorandum of understanding (MoU), addign that "Along with diplomatic efforts, the path of progress in science and technology must be pursued seriously to enhance defense capabilities."

Reiterating the need for complete immunity in cybersecurity, he said: "Serious measures must be taken in this area. Iran's position in cybersecurity is defensive, but there must also be readiness to attack the enemy."

MNA/6874375