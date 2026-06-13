Judiciary chief hails national unity as key deterrent power

In a message posted on social media on Saturday marking the first anniversary of the “second imposed war,” Mohseni Ejei said the cohesion of the Iranian nation had become a source of added strength for the country.

“The astonishing national unity in Islamic Iran has left the world astonished and bewildered,” Mohseni Ejei wrote. “This cohesion and ironclad unity have brought additional deterrence for our country. We must safeguard this national solidarity and not allow ill-wishers to infiltrate the united ranks of the Iranian nation.”

He also stressed Iran’s distrust of the United States, saying, “Everyone should know: we absolutely do not trust the Americans, and this distrust stems from historical facts and events.”

Referring to the US-Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran, which began on June 13, 2025, he stated that Iran lost some of its “best sons,” including military commanders, Armed Forces personnel, nuclear scientists, and civilians, as a result of the “savage and brutal aggression” of Israel, carried out with the support of the United States.

He paid tribute to those martyred, saying their memory would be honored.

Mohseni Ejei further praised Iran’s Armed Forces, saying all military branches performed brilliantly under the command of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, during the 12-Day War.

He argued that Iran’s foes miscalculated by failing to understand the reality of Iran’s national power and the determination of its people, adding that Iranians have repeatedly turned threats into opportunities to reinforce the country’s strength and independence.

Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on June 13, 2025, with the assassination of Iran’s top military commanders and scientists. After being pounded heavily by Iran’s retaliatory airstrikes, the United States also joined the war days later. The war ended with a ceasefire after 12 days.

MNA/IRN